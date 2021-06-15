Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.08 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.42.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

