Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

