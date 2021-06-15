Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,508.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,296.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

