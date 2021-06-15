Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,508.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,296.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

