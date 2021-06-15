BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $178,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

