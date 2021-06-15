Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 1,180.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Model N by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODN opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

