BlackRock Inc. Purchases 168,046 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.95% of QuinStreet worth $161,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 355,816 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 145,385 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in QuinStreet by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 189,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,808. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $956.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

