Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

