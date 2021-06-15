Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,696 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.