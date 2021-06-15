AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

