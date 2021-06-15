Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ASDN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Astro Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93.
About Astro Aerospace
