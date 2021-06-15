Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASDN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Astro Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, and electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

