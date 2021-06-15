Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Aperam has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

