Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.08.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

