Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $236,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,671.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,875.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,050.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

