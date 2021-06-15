Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,700 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,637,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47,526.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 392,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 391,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.