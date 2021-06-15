Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 3,100 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE PML opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.