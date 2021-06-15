Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

