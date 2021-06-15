14,413 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNDT stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.
Conduent Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
