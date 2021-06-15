Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 1,417 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

