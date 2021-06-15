Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 30,286 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,286 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

