AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of AnaptysBio worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $681.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

