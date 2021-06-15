Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

