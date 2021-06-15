State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $622,000 Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $970.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

