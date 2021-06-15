Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,457 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 867.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 655,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 587,396 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

