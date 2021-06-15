-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 386,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

HEPA opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.83.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

