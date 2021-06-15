Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post earnings per share of ($3.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($15.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.40) to ($13.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

