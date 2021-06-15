Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 381,558 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Change Healthcare worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.