Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jun 15th, 2021

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.



