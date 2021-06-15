Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

