Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of LifeVantage worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 70.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in LifeVantage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.43.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
