Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of LifeVantage worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 70.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in LifeVantage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.43.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

