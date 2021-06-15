Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,358 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insulet were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $283.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $175.35 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,184.23 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.