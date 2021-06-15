Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $315.40 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

