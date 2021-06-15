Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1,816.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Shares of VMC opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

