Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 190,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.