Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.