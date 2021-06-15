Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,128 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

