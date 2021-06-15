Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru Co. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.67.

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

