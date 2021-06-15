Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,724 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

