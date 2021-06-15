Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,918,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,728,646. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

