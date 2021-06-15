95,548 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.34% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 in the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

