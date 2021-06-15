The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

PLCE opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

