Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of MYR Group worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

