Swiss National Bank Has $2.64 Million Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 216.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

