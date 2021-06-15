CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 67 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,398,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.35. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

