Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archrock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Archrock by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,844. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.16. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

