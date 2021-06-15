CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

