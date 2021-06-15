CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 3,669 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.52. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

