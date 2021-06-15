Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4,784.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,725,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,438,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

