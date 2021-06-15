Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,067 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 50,197.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of -30.87.

OZON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.