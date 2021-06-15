New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.32 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,292,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $225.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.28. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

