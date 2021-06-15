Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,249 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

